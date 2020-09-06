'Face the reality': Dawn Chang OK sa comprehensive sex education

MAYNILA - Sang-ayon ang aktres at dancer na si Dawn Chang na dapat gawing mas komprehensibo ang pagtuturo ng sex education sa mga kabataan.

"It’s about time we face the reality. Sex is part of life," sabi kamakailan ni Chang sa isang tweet.

"Teach young children how to protect themselves instead of telling them not to have sex at all," dagdag niya.

Binitiwan ni Chang ang mga pahayag bilang reaksiyon sa pagsabi ng Commission on Higher Education na wala itong problema sa pagkakaroon ng comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) basta ii-integrate o isasama na lang ito sa mga kasalukuyang asignatura sa mga kolehiyo at unibersidad.

Sa ilalim ng panukalang Senate Bill 1334, nais isama ang CSE sa education curriculum para maiwasan ang teenage pregnancy. Kasama sa mga ituturo ay ang epektibong paggamit ng mga contraceptive.

"I’m sure every single one of us has a friend who got or got someone pregnant unexpectedly. Protection is way better than abortion and/or dreams being shattered because of unplanned pregnancy," ani Chang sa hiwalay na tweet.

Ayon din kay Chang, hindi lamang tungkol sa mismong pakikipagtalik ang tinatalakay sa mas komprehensibong sex education.

"It is also [discussing] about proper hygiene and a lot more. Children must be taught so they grow up informed," aniya.