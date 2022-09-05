Vhong Navarro and Tanya Bautista got married in 2019. Instagram: @vhongx44

MANILA — Embattled TV host Vhong Navarro penned a letter to his wife, Tanya Bautista, as they marked their third anniversary as a married couple and 14th year together overall, thanking her for standing by him despite challenges.

Navarro, 45, shared his greeting through an Instagram post, which includes a video of them walking side by side.

In its caption, he wrote: “Maraming salamat Lord dahil binigay mo siya sakin. Pinag isa mo kami para manatiling matatag sa isa’t isa at mag-aalalayan habang buhay.

“Maraming salamat Mahal dahil lagi kitang nasa tabi sa hirap at ginhawa. Happy 14th Anniversary and Happy 3rd Wedding Anniversary! Iloveyousomuch”.

Navarro’s relationship with Bautista is once again drawing public attention amid the actor-host’s latest legal battle.

Taguig City prosecutors recently filed a rape case against Navarro over the alleged rape of model Deniece Cornejo in 2014. The filing came after the Court of Appeals granted Cornejo’s petition challenging the dismissal of the rape charge before the Department of Justice.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Navarro said he was alarmed that the rape case has resurfaced.

“Ever since na nagsimula 'to, nagsabi ako ng katotohanan. Hindi ako nagsinungaling. Consistent ako dun sa mga affidavit namin. Kumbaga lahat kinwento ko dun. 'Di ba paulit-ulit kong sinasabi, ang pagkakasala ko, ang kasalanan ko rito ay 'yung niloko ko 'yung girlfriend ko noon at ito na 'yung wife ko noon,” he said.

