MANILA – Nadine Lustre took to social media to share photos of her vacation in France with her boyfriend, Christophe Bariou.

In a series of Instagram posts, the actress gave her followers a glimpse of what they have been up to while in Europe, including a beach trip.

Based on Lustre’s tagged location, they recently went to Plage de l'Espécier, which is a known spot for water sports. Located at the hills of Mimizan Plage, the tourist spot also boasts of a long stretch of fine sand.

Back in July, Lustre opened up about her relationship with Bariou for the first time.

Speaking with Boy Abunda, the actress shared that they met through common friends when she went to visit Siargao in July last year.

“I have friends who have been living in Siargao for a while now. In July last year, two of my friends [and I] ended up going to Siargao just for a vacation kasi nga medyo maluwag na nung time na 'yun, so we were able to fly out,” she recalled.

Since one of her friends is working with Bariou, they asked if they could go to the secret beach spot near the latter’s private resort, and that was when they first met.

“She asked him if we can go to his spot kasi there’s a secret beach there, there’s no one there most of the time. 'Yun 'yung kung saan magmi-meet 'yung ilog at dagat. Asked him if we could go, but we ended up just swimming in his pool. That’s pretty much it,” she said.

When prodded to share what her first impression of Bariou was, Lustre said: “My friends kasi were talking about him and they were saying na he’s really cute. When I saw him, I’m like, ‘Okay fine, he’s actually kinda cute.’”

