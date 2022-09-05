Actress-singer Belle Mariano. Courtesy of Metro.Style

MANILA — Emerging superstar Belle Mariano was named Monday one of the recipients of the Outstanding Asian Star Prize at the 2022 Seoul International Drama Awards (SDA).

The 20-year-old actress bested 175 male and female actors up for the award, according to Mariano’s talent agency Star Magic in its announcement. The group said Mariano is among the five honorees from the region.

Among the Filipino nominees in the category were Mariano’s screen partner Donny Pangilinan, as well as their fellow Star Magic artists Charlie Dizon, Dimples Romana, Jake Cuenca, Maris Racal, Kaila Estrada, and Zanjoe Marudo.

Being hailed as an Outstanding Asian Star is the latest career milestone for Mariano, following her phenomenal success as an actress (“He’s Into Her” and “Love Is Color Blind” with Pangilinan), a singer (“Daylight,” her debut album and solo concert), and as an in-demand endorser.

Recent Filipino winners of the Asian Star prize in the SDA are actors Alden Richards in 2019 and Dingdong Dantes in 2020.

The 2022 honorees will be awarded at the 17th Seoul Drama Awards ceremony in the South Korean capital. The event will be broadcast live on KBS 2TV on September 22.

Founded in 2006, the SDA is said to be the only international drama festival in South Korea that puts the spotlight on drama trends across the globe.

