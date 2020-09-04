WATCH: New ABS-CBN teleserye ‘Walang Hanggang Paalam’ unveiled

MANILA — ABS-CBN on Friday unveiled a new teleserye “Walang Hanggang Paalam,” about former lovers brought back together by a crisis, complicating their present relationships.

In the teaser released by producer Dreamscape Entertainment, the characters of Angelica Panganiban and Paulo Avelino are shown to have a son, whose kidnapping forces them to cooperate.

Zanjoe Marudo and Arci Muñoz play the current love interests of the former couple.

“Walang Hanggang Paalam” follows the currently airing “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” as a new ABS-CBN teleserye to be produced and to debut during the coronavirus pandemic.

Like the latter, “Walang Hanggang Paalam” is also premiering to cable and digital audiences, via Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live respectively, after ABS-CBN was denied by the Duterte administration a fresh broadcast franchise.

The premiere date of “Walang Hanggang Paalam” has yet to be announced.