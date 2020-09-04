Ryan Cayabyab's 'Da Coconut Nut' gets remix in new dance challenge

MANILA -- An American DJ has remixed National Artist Ryan Cayabyab's "Da Coconut Nut" for a new dance challenge.

The OPM hit was given a fun twist by Dillon Francis as part of a partnership with Malibu Caribbean Rum for its "The Coconut Challenge."

In a statement released by Malibu, Francis described Cayabyab's song as "a perfect lighthearted anthem for summer vibes."

"I hope my new Malibu remix and 'The Coconut Challenge' can provide a moment of reprieve while everything in the world still seems so uncertain" he said.

The remix comes with dance moves by American choreographer Matt Steffanina, who has worked with the likes of Taylor Swift and Jason Derulo.

Check out the new track and the dance remix below:

Malibu said the dance challenge is part of a bigger movement to help businesses amid the global pandemic.

The brand has pledged an initial $150,000 to the National Urban League to support African American-owned businesses in the United States.

It has also donated $1 for every "The Coconut Challenge" post from netizens in the US and Canada for a maximum contribution of $250,000.