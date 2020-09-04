Drive-in cinemas await showing of local 'kilig' movies to breathe new life to industry

MANILA -- Despite the wait and see attitude of local movie producers in embracing the new norm of drive-in cinemas, it’s all systems go for the September 9 opening of the SM Cinema Drive-in at the Mall of Asia concert grounds, the first outdoor theater in Metro Manila.

It will open on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays starting September 9, with the horror opus "Train 2 Busan: Peninsula" from South Korea. Hollywood and other foreign films are also in the offing.

SM Cinema insiders were initially looking forward to screen Pinoy romance “kilig” movies to entice back moviegoers.

“We are just waiting for their signal," a theater insider told ABS-CBN News.

Finicky local producers, however, are holding back on their releases. Aside from the fear of piracy, producers also prefer to wait for the reopening of theaters in Metro Manila and the provinces for a better prospect of profitability.

The drive-in cinema concept is considered a big gamble in an industry that has turned more and more to digital platforms to showcase their films. A recent example is the Metro Manila 2020 Summer Film Festival entry, Alex Gonzaga and Xian Lim’s “Love the Way U Lie,” which has skipped theatrical showing in favor of Netflix. Regal Films is also considering digital migration for its summer film fest entry, the horror suspense “The Missing.” Actor-producer Alfred Vargas is also looking at the possible digital showing of his romance drama entry, “Tagpuan” with Iza Calzado and Shaina Magdayao.

Amid the easing quarantine restrictions, other members of the Producer ng Pelikulang Pilipino sa Asya (PMPPA) concede to the advantage of holding limited engagements of their films in an open theater sunset setting, such as premieres, fans gatherings, and special benefit screenings.

Entry to the SM Cinema Drive-in Pasay will start at 5 p.m. with one movie screening per day, which starts at 6:45 p.m. on a 20 meter by 8.5 meter larger than life outdoor screen raised 4 meters above the ground. To ensure optimal viewing experience, the cinema will use a dual projector for sharper and crisp images.

SM said the venue can accommodate 106 vehicles per screening, and individuals ages between 21 and 59 will be admitted in accordance with IATF Guidelines and Safety Protocols.

For added safety, viewers will also be asked to stay inside their vehicles with their masks on and practice social distancing. Guests will be instructed to turn on their car’s FM radio to a specific frequency to broadcast the sound straight into their vehicles. Guests are also welcome to bring their own radio and other devices with FM capabilities.

Aside from SM, other theater chains are finalizing plans for their own outdoor cinemas.

Amid the struggle to adjust to the new norm, and the tentative response of local film producers, it seems that for now, the drive-in cinema is a feasible way to bring back the thrill of mass movie watching.