Lovi Poe celebrates birthday of sister Grace: 'Always love you'

MANILA – Lovi Poe turned to social media to celebrate the birthday of her sister, Senator Grace Poe.

In two consecutive Instagram Stories, Lovi expressed admiration for the kind of person her sister is.

“She has always been someone worth emulating. She’s not named Grace for nothing, and I can’t believe that that someone is my sister,” she said.

“Today, I celebrate the day you were born. I could only wish to even be half as loving and as graceful as you are. Always love you,” she added.

Sen. Poe was recently in the United Kingdom to grace the wedding of Lovi to Monty Blencowe.

During a celebration just before the actress tied the knot, Sen. Poe made an emotional speech for Lovi, beginning with an anecdote of how they first met.

“I’ve never really known I had a sister until our dad passed away. Being an only girl – I knew I had a brother but I didn’t care because it was a guy, right? But when I found out I had a sister, I was thinking I am not the only girl anymore,” she said.

“But, the first time I met you during the wake, I saw a really young, innocent child weeping for our dad. And I felt so sad,” she added.

Getting teary-eyed herself, Poe said: “I felt at that time, not only had I gained a sister, I almost felt like I had another child. Because I see in you qualities of the father I really loved.”

According to Poe, she is certain that their father, the late screen veteran Fernando Poe Jr., would have been so proud of Lovi.

“I just wish he could have walked you down the aisle. I just really wish. He would have been so proud of you. You are beautiful. You are very intelligent. You are strong. I know you can weather anything because you are the daughter of FPJ,” she said.