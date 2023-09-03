MANILA — Ivana Alawi made certain to locate the individual who was responsible for the viral wall with instructions that no one is allowed to relieve themselves on it, except for the actress.

In her latest Facebook post, Alawi documented her travel all the way to Pandi, Bulacan just to meet Armando.

“Ang layo ng binyahe namin pero happy ako na na-meet na kita,” the actress told him.

Alawi then asked what motivated Armando to inscribe the message on the wall.

Armando responded, “Almost two years ago [pa naming ginawa yang bakod na iyan]. Yung attention parang mahirap ma-achieve. Maraming [nagsasabing] I love you kay Ivana Alawi. Maraming nagha-hi. Ang dami, generic na. Kaya [ginawa namin iyan kasi] yung uniqueness, papansin talaga siya.”

Indeed, the inscriptions on the wall drew the interest of numerous internet users, who subsequently informed Alawi about it.

At the end of the video, the actress gave Armando a cash gift as an expression of gratitude for making her happy.

Overwhelmed by the gift, he said: “Hindi ko alam na may paganito. Ma-meet lang si Ma’am Ivana, all good na. Binigyan pa ako ng P50,000… Kapag may pangarap kayo sa buhay, talagang matutupad. Isa ito sa masasabi nating pangarap kasi si Ma’am Ivana is isang successful na social media queen.”

As of writing, the Facebook post has garnered some 13 million views, more than a million reactions and thousands of comments.