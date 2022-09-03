Netflix review: 'Me Time' sees Kevin Hart at his worst

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg in 'Me Time'

Sonny Fisher (Kevin Hart) is a stay-at-home father to his two children Dash and Ava, while his wife Maya (Regina King) is working as a successful architect. Sonny is the one who preps the kids for school and is very active in school activities, like the talent show where he is the chief coordinator. He is pushing his son Dash to practice playing the piano for the show, even though the boy would rather watch stand-up comedy videos.

One day, Sonny's best friend Huck Dembo (Mark Wahlberg) called to invite him to attend his big 44th birthday celebration. When Maya decided to bring the kids to visit her parents that same weekend, Sonny decided that this would be the best time for him to get some "me time." However, Huck's birthday celebration turned out a roughing-it excursion in the middle of the desert, not exactly the relaxing vacation Sonny was hoping for.

This so-called comedy is certainly one of the worst films Kevin Hart has ever starred in. Hart almost always plays the same annoying characters in all his films, but he managed to even outdo himself with this one. Hart's character here must have been so boring, that the writer needed him to resort to disgusting gags that involved pooping and vomiting, and not just once. Not even his big speech at the end was any good.

We've seen Mark Wahlberg play irresponsible characters before, but this Huck was beyond any semblance of logic nor redemptive value whatsoever. You cannot understand how and why he was throwing away money for a senseless birthday celebration like this when he did not have a source of income, and yes (like many other films about losers), owed a big amount of money from loan shark Stan Berman (Jimmy O. Yang).

There is very little to like about his film. The toilet humor was unbearable. The hyperactive gags between Hart and Wahlberg were very exhausting. All the supporting characters were just additional sources of annoyance. The gags that involved animals like the mountain lion and the tortoise were not the least bit funny.

The only positive thing I can say about this was the surprise guest appearance of Seal and there was no comedy in that one.

This review was originally published in the author's blog, "Fred Said."

