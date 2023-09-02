Photo from Bituin Escalante's Instagram page

MANILA -- Last July, Bituin Escalante was announced on "It’s Showtime" as the new "hurado" on Tawag ng Tanghalan and welcomed by her co-judges and the whole noontime show family.

In a recent interview, Escalante revealed that she was supposed to join the hit segment for its first season but it didn’t match her schedule.

“I remember wala pang Tawag ng Tanghalan, I was called for my availability but I wasn’t available. Then I started seeing them and said na dapat andun din ako eh. The opportunity never presented it again so for it to come now, na talagang miss na miss ko rin talaga ‘yung industriya, blessing siya,” she said.

“Heartbreak ko ‘yun eh nung nakikita ko na ‘yung TNT and the impact that had on music-loving Filipinos. Pero okay lang. But now that I’m part of them, I am so happy.”

Enjoying her job as a judge, Escalante shared her process and what she looks for in a contestant.

“I am not a kontesera. Isa akong kuwentista. Background ko ‘yan bilang isang theater person so when I see a contestant at masaya ako sa pagkuwento niya ng kanta, tapos mayroon naman siyang boses -- and it doesn’t to be a voice that’s parang blown away tayong lahat -- ayun masaya ako,” she said.

“Boses ba talaga o ‘yung ability magkuwento? So kapag narinig ko ‘yun sa isang contestant, I tend to favor them.

“I’m very forgiving na kapag nakalabit mo ang puso ko, ikaw mananalo.”

Tawag ng Tanghalan became an outlet for aspiring singers to showcase their talent. For Escalante, TNT is a dream for every contestant.

“As a performer, I’m not a perfect singer. Kung kami ngang professionals na nagkakamali, mas forgiving ako sa contestant kasi puwedeng kaba’ ‘yun eh. And I don’t want to destroy someone’s dream just because of a moment of kaba," she said.

“Minsan, kunwari binilangan, kung paano nila binabawi ‘yung moment of weakness or if we forget the lyric, paano namin ‘yun maisasalba, that’s professionalism. Kapag sumabit ‘yung minus one, paano mo mapapakita sa tao na walang problema technically, paano mo maise-save ‘yung moment na ‘yun, that’s professionalism.”

The new TNT hurado also said that there are contestants who want to join the show just for the fame.

“Pero minsan kasi mayroong sasali lang just for the 5 minutes of fame. ‘Yung serious contestants, you don’t want their experience to be cheapened by just people who chase fame. It’s a singing contest after all,” she said.

Her advice to TNT contestants and aspiring singers: “Kuwento muna bago birit, bago ‘yung notes. Mas importante sa akin ang kuwento.”

Celebrating her 25 years in the industry, Escalante was asked about her thoughts on new singers and their road to success.

“I’m happy that they can do it. Medyo, it levels the playing field. Mag-TikTok ka lang, you reach millions. Before, you need a backing of an entire network or an entire studio. Now, these guys do it alone. Lalabas din naman ‘yung lakas mo eh. Mayroon ba silang longevity? ‘Yung iba, oo, ‘yung iba, hindi. So ang importante ay ano ‘yung value sa ’yo nung ginagawa mong trabaho. Kesyo mayroong views and hits ‘yan, gusto mo ba ‘yung ginagawa mo?”

And the highlight of her career? “Pamilya ko, mga anak ko. The thing with milestones is, setting a milestone might diminish everything else that comes after. If you think everything step by step, you appreciate the work now. To all the kids, it’s the moment, it’s what you’re doing now.”

Escalante continues her mission to tell stories through her songs and she’s grateful that people still listen to her huge hit “Kung Ako Na Lang Sana.”

“Minsan kapag tinugtog sa tabi ko, it makes me uncomfortable. But gustung-gusto ko na mayroong nakaka-relate dun sa kanta kasi lumaki ako na ganun din magmahal ng kanta na tipong uulit-ulitin ko,” she said.

Escalante received praises for her role in “Duyan Ng Magiting,” a 2023 Cinemalaya entry. She also recently joined Odette Quesada in her concert on Friday.

Currently, she is working on new songs and collaborations for an upcoming album.