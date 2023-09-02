Ben&Ben, BGYO head to Toronto for 1MX

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A major all-Asian music festival spearheaded by MYX will make its way to North America when 1MX Toronto takes place at the Budweiser Stage on Sept. 10.

Among the major headliners is the eight-member Original Pilipino Music sensation Ben&Ben, which headlined 1MX in London earlier this summer.

"We really played our hearts out," the band said of the show in London. "[It] was just one of the most memorable ones. This year, we can’t wait to go back also to Toronto and give it our all as well and have the same energy and see everyone."

The band, which toured North America last year, said it has a new surprise for the 1MX crowd in Toronto.

The Pinoy pop group BGYO will also hit the stage for their Canadian debut. This comes after it made its North American debut at “ASAP Natin ‘To” last year in Las Vegas.

"BGYO along with other Asian acts will be flying from across the globe for a one-of-a-kind music festival at 1MX Toronto," said BGYO member, Mikki. "All the artists are working hard to give you a night to remember."

Grammy nominated FilAm rapper Guapdad 4000 is also on the list of performers as 1MX serves as a stage for other Asian artists.

1MX Toronto will also feature Thuy, Dabin, Umi, and Justin Park.

Tickets for 1MX Toronto are still available on Ticketmaster and more information can be accessed on myx.Global.