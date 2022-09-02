Ogie Alcasid pens birthday message for daughter Sarah

MANILA -- Kapamilya star Ogie Alcasid shared his birthday message for his youngest daughter Sarah, who turned 20.

Posting their last photo together before the pandemic started, Alcasid said he can't wait to see his daughter with his former wife Michelle van Eimeren this coming Christmas.

"This was my last photo with you before the pandemic and since then have not seen you. Can’t wait till the Christmas season comes so I can hold you and kiss you again my sweet," Alcasid wrote on his Instagram page on Friday.

"Happy bday to you and I pray to the good Lord that he grants all the desires of your heart."

Alcasid has two daughters with van Eimeren -- Sarah and Leila. He is now married to fellow singer Regine Velasquez, with whom he has a son, Nate.

Aside from being part of "ASAP Natin 'To," the hitmaker is one of the hosts of ABS-CBN's noontime show "It's Showtime."

