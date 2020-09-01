SM Mall of Asia turns concert grounds into drive-in theater

Moviegoers stay inside their cars at SM City Pampanga's Ampitheater in San Fernando. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — With measures against the spread of COVID-19 still in place, keeping cinemas closed, it looks like mall owners are turning to drive-in movie theaters as a way to give moviegoers a chance to do something out of the house while keeping distance from others.

SM Cinemas first offered the drive-in theater experience in Pampanga, and now they’re bringing it to metro, as announced this Monday.

SM said that they have turned Mall of Asia’s concert grounds into an improvised drive-in cinema, and will begin holding screenings as early as September 9.

More details such as ticket prices can be seen in the video below:

It utilizes parking spots as locators and a specific FM radio frequency for audio, along with having rules like a maximum of four people per car and still requiring masks.