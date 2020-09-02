How Angel Locsin feels about indefinite postponement of 'Darna' movie

Angel Locsin and Jane de Leon.

MANILA – Angel Locsin has finally weighed in on the decision of ABS-CBN to indefinitely shelve the production of the upcoming movie “Darna” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a conversation with G3 San Diego for #LiveWithG3 on Monday, Locsin admitted that she’s saddened by this development because now could have been a perfect time for Darna to inspire Filipinos.

“Nanghihinayang ako. Sayang kasi 'yung panahon ngayon, panahon na kailangan natin ng hero. Maganda sana especially sa mga kabataan na meron tayong someone na tinitingala natin, na merong makakapagligtas sa atin sa lahat ng mga pinagdadaanan natin. Sayang 'yung pagkakataon,” she said.

Locsin, however, said she totally understands why the network made such a decision.

“Tama naman 'yung decision for safety ng lahat. May pandemya so kailangan natin sumunod sa protocol,” she said.

No matter how long it gets postponed, Locsin is certain that Darna’s legacy will never be lost on Filipinos.

“Nandiyan na noon pa man. Hindi siya nawawala. Sabi nga nila, ang bato ni Darna, patuloy na nagniningning iyan at pupunta iyan sa taong karapatdapat. Huwag po kayong mag-alala, babalik si Darna,” she said.

In a statement released last August 21, ABS-CBN said the "Darna" project starring Jane de Leon has been shelved, citing the "impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on movie production and cinemas."

The Kapamilya network was quick to add, however, that it still holds the rights to "Darna."

"We are committed to following production guidelines under the 'new normal' and the safety of the actors and production team is a top priority. However, because the movie requires complex logistics, crowd shots, and fight scenes that involve physical contact, it will be difficult to give justice to the superhero film while strictly adhering to the guidelines," ABS-CBN said.

"We are still in the midst of an unprecedented health crisis that makes it also difficult to assess when cinemas will recover and see audiences returning," it added.

ABS-CBN thanked the cast, staff, and production crew for "all the hard work they put into the project."

The multimedia conglomerate also thanked "Darna" creator Mars Ravelo, the fans, and the public "for their unrelenting support and understanding."

Principal photography for the "Darna" movie started last January, with De Leon as the lead star and Jerrold Tarog as director.

Tarog officially became part of "Darna" in October 2018 after replacing original director Erik Matti, who departed from the project due to "creative differences" with producer Star Cinema.

De Leon, meanwhile, took over the "Darna" role from Liza Soberano and Locsin, who were both attached to the superhero movie but had to back out because of injuries.