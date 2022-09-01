LOOK: Kapamilya stars grace Preview Ball 2022

Kapamilya stars graced Wednesday the return of Preview Ball at The Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Quezon City on August 31, 2022, two years since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit the country. Photos by Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Kapamilya stars graced the return of the Preview Ball Wednesday two years since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit the country.

Among the stars present were Vice Ganda and James Reid who were chosen for the Preview PH Top 50 Most Influential Personalities.

"Nakakatuwa and at the same time it's a responsibility, it's a very big obligation knowing that I am able to influence a lot of people, I have big platforms to be influential," Vice Ganda told reporters.

Also present at the event were former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates Kyle Echarri and Chie Filomeno along with Marian Rivera and Camille Prats.

Beauty queens Miss International 2016 Kylie Versoza, Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves, Miss Trans Global 2020 Mela Habijan, Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold, along with Miss Universe winners Catriona Gray and Pia Wurtzbach were also at the event.

Aside from being part of the most influential personalities of the magazine, Versoza also bagged the Style Icon Award.

"It's my first fashion award and I just wanted to celebrate youth kasi fashion is so empowering. When you feel good about yourself, when you feel good about what you wear, nag-e-exude rin 'yung beauty mo from inside and outside," Versoza told reporters.

Social media stars Alodia Gosiengfiao, Mimiyuuuh, and Sassa Gurl were also at the event.

— with reports from Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News

