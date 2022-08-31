Leonardo DiCaprio and Camile Morrone. Instagram: @leonardodicaprio, @camilamorrone

After four years of dating, Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, model Camila Morrone, have separated, according to reports from US and UK media.

The breakup of DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, were confirmed by sources cited by People and The Sun, among others.

The relationship reportedly ended over the summer. “There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion,” a source was quoted as saying.

The former couple was first romantically linked in early 2018, and since then managed to keep their relationship mostly private. The romance was described as “serious” in 2019 by a source close to DiCaprio and Morrone, as reported by People.

In 2020, they made their first public appearance together, when they sat beside each other during Academy Awards ceremony.

Neither DiCaprio nor Morrone has issued a statement on their reported split, as of writing.