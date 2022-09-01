South Korean actor Kang Tae-oh. Photo: Instagram/@kto940620



South Korean actor Kang Tae-oh, who gained further popularity for starring in "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" earlier this year, has announced that he would enlist in the military later this month.

During his online fan meeting on Wednesday, the 28-year-old actor said he would join the army as an active-duty soldier on Sept. 20, according to a report by Korean entertainment news portal Soompi.

Fans can still look forward to an upcoming thriller movie starring Kang, which recently finished filming and is expected to be released during his military service, Soompi reported.

All South Korean able-bodied young men under the age of 30 must perform around two years of military service, mainly due to the fact that the country remains technically at war with nuclear-armed North Korea.

In 2013, Kang debuted as part of the all-actor group 5urprise, which also includes Yoo Il, Seo Kang-joon, Gong Myung and Lee Tae-hwan.

Kang gained further popularity for his roles in the 2020 drama "Run On," where he was paired with Girls' Generation's Sooyoung, and the 2022 legal drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo."

RELATED VIDEO