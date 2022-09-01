Photo from Jessy Mendiola's vlog

MANILA – There was an overwhelming happiness in the families of Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola when they first revealed their pregnancy.

On Thursday, the celebrity couple shared through a vlog how their parents such as Vilma Santos and Edu Manzano reacted when they first broke the news about Mendiola being pregnant with their first baby.

They told Santos about the good news during Mother's Day last May in a subtle way. Manzano and Mendiola were wrapping up their vlog with the Star for All Season when the host greeted the two actresses a “Happy Mother’s Day.”

At first, Santos did not get it until Manzano asked her to greet his wife.

“Mother ka na ba? Serious ka?” Santos asked Mendiola, who answered yes.

Meanwhile, Manzano’s father, Edu, was also shocked when they showed the sonogram of their baby.

Edu was with his current partner Cherry Pie Picache and were shooting a vlog collaboration with the couple.

“Lolo ka na,” Picache teased the teary-eyed veteran actor.

The first to know about Mendiola’s pregnancy was her mother, who quickly told their other family members.

In a virtual conference, the actress’ older sister, Pam, reminded her to enjoy the moment being with Manzano now as their focus will quickly shift to their baby once she gives birth.

“Enjoy this moment na kayong 2 lang ni Luis kasi once the baby comes, for sure, lahat ng attention nasa baby. And you won't have that much time for each other,” she told Mendiola.

Her mom, on the other hand, advised Mendiola to take it easy and be thankful for the blessing they received.

Last August, the couple announced to the public that they are expecting a baby.

Mendiola and Manzano got married in February 2021 in a garden ceremony, and belatedly announced having tied the knot two months later in April.

