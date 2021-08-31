Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo’s most recent acting project together is the music video of Ben&Ben for ‘Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay’ in December 2020. YouTube: Ben&Ben

MANILA — Reel and real-life sweethearts Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla have started work on their new series, with director Mae Cruz Alviar attached to the project.

Alviar, who previously directed the couple in “Crazy Beautiful You” in 2015 and “Can’t Help Falling in Love” in 2017, posted on Monday a photo of a package specially designed with the text, “KathNiel Look Test.”

A look test is a pre-production process where cast members try on wardrobe, makeup, colors, and accessories, among others, to see how they would appear onscreen with their co-actors.

On the same day, Bernardo posted a snap through Instagram Stories showing a gift she received with a letter.

The message, from RSB, wishes Bernardo to “enjoy the journey.”

RSB is Ruel S. Bayani, ABS-CBN head of scripted and narrative programs.

Padilla previously confirmed that he and Bernardo will first focus on their series, before a movie that’s already in its planning stage.

The couple’s last film together was “The Hows of Us” in 2018. Their most recent series was “The House Arrest of Us,” which spanned 13 episodes and concluded in January 2021.

The production of their upcoming series coincides with their 10th anniversary as a love team, which was launched in the 2011 teen drama series “Growing Up.”

