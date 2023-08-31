Mica Javier recalls viral GirlTrends number on 'Showtime'



MANILA -- Mica Javier recalled the viral dance number of her then-group GirlTrends on "It’s Showtime" and shared the story behind it.

In 2019, the girl group of Chienna Filomeno, Dawn Chang, Mikee Agustin, Krissha Viaje, Sammie Rimando, Joana Hipoloto, and Javier performed Sam Smith’s hit song “How Do You Sleep.”

Their performance went viral and received online criticism, becoming a hot topic on Twitter (now X) and Facebook.

In a recent interview, Javier revealed how the viral dance number affected her and how she handled the bashers.

“Galing ako sa taping nun ng isang serye hanggang 5 a.m. Pag-uwi ko, konting idlip and ligo. Call time ko sa 'Showtime' was 8 a.m. So lutang pa ako nun. We had to learn the song and dance on the day at 8 a.m. Ang taas nung song na ‘yun. Hindi ko siya alam. ‘Yung steps ang hirap. So bahala na. Once na mayroong isang nagkamali, it’s like a chain,” she recalled.

“Nag-viral siya. But I was not prepared for that. It was so fast. Kung passionate ka sa ginagawa mo, talagang masasaktan ka sa comments. And nasaktan ako. Nabura ‘yung good prod ng GirlTrends at ang natira ay ‘yung palpak na prod.

“At least now we can laugh about it. Pero the bashing that time. Grabe. I learned from that. You always have to put your best foot forward. In this industry, maraming changes. You have to be on your feet all the time,” she said.

Javier said she’s forever grateful to ABS-CBN and "It’s Showtime."

“I enjoyed it. I loved going to set and going to 'Showtime.' At that time mayroon pa akong musical theater. Pinagsabay-sabay ko," she said.

“I miss them and I’m still friends with them (GirlTrends). Natuto akong mag-Tagalog dahil sa 'Showtime.' Nasabak talaga ako sa pagta-Tagalog nung ini-interview namin ‘yung TNT contestants sa online.”

Javier was also part of the Kapamilya series “Los Bastardos” and made some appearances on “MMK” and “Ipaglaban Mo.”

“ABS-CBN gave me a shot. They gave me all my workshops (acting workshop, hosting, Tagalog workshop) and they gave me that role in 'Los Bastardos' which to this day is my most favorite role. Sa Amerika, nagugulat ako, kasi alam nila ‘yung character ko. Sobrang grateful ako sa ABS-CBN for doing that to me,” she said.

Mica and her creative side

Javier, a New York University alumna, told ABS-CBN News how her love for film production started.

“‘Yung background ko, sa New York University, pinag-combine ko ‘yung communications, business, and art. Sa NYU kasi, mayroong course na puwede kang mag-curate ng sarili mong major, so kaya ganun. Ang ginawa ko, habang nagka-class ako during the day, mayroon akong internships every other day. Internships sa fashion houses like Harper’s Bazaar magazine and Adidas Originals. Doon ako natuto ng behind the scenes. Dahil kailangan ko ng extra curricular activities for my CV, nag-produce ako ng dance fashion charity shows kasama ng classmates ko so natuto ako mag-produce doon,” she recalled.

“And also sa family ko, sila Tito Danny Javier (of APO Hiking Society) and my Dad (who owns Andok's) sa business and politics, laging mayroong events, nakita ko lahat ‘yun.”

Now the wife of R&B star Jay R, Javier is enjoying her life as a producer with dream projects to pursue. For her, being an artist is about expressing her truest self. She wants to produce more songs and movies that will showcase Filipino culture and creativity.

Javier recently released her new song “Too Good” and partnered with her husband for a movie.