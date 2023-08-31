Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Kapamilya hosts Luis Manzano and Robi Domingo are joining the lineup of game masters of the interactive game platform PIE.

On Wednesday during the PIE Time Media and Trade Conference held at Sequoia Hotel in Quezon City, Manzano was welcome as the host of PIE's newest weekend show "Tamang Hinala," while Domingo will be hosting the game show "Watchawin."



Also present at the media conference was comedian Eric Nicolas, who is the host of recently launched game show “Mukhang Perya.”

Manzano, Domingo, Nicolas and other PIE’s newly-minted game masters are hosting their respective programs in the Pindot PIEnalo Block.

These game masters are joined by PIE jocks, up-and-coming hosts who help facilitate games for studio participants and interactive experiences for online KaTroPIEs.

New primetime on weekdays

The platform’s revamped daily primetime programming, the Pindot PIEnalo block, starts at 6 p.m. Each program in the block is interactive and gamified, offering entertainment and more chances to win cash and prizes for KaTroPIEs.

The Pindot PIEnalo block is bookended by the recently launched program “Mukhang Perya'' from Monday to Friday.

Leading the show’s weekday 6-7 p.m. run is Nicolas, joined by PIE jock Zendee and Freshe and Angelica of BB Gurlz.

In “Mukhang Perya,” studio players win prizes as they take a stab at classic perya games, while online KaTroPIEs can win as much as P30,000 daily by participating through their devices.

“Mukhang Perya” returns at 9 p.m, with PIE jocks Gillian Vicencio, Gello Marquez, Seham Daghlas, Rans Rifol, and Cianne Dominguez joining BB Gurlz' Freshe and Angelica in closing out the Pindot PIEnalo block.

PIE's anchor show “Ur Da Boss” returns for a new season from Monday to Friday at 7 p.m..

Game master Melai Cantiveros and PIE jock Jennica Garcia are at it once again, offering online KaTroPIEs — fondly called “mga boss” — a chance to win as much as P20,000 daily as job orders become increasingly challenging for studio players or “mga trabahador.”

Beginning September 11, Monday, at 8:15 p.m. is “Watchawin,” in which game master Domingo shows a string of “Watchables” or short videos to the studio participant and online KaTroPIES and later asks them to recall details and elements about what had just been played.

"Watchawin" is a test of one’s attention to detail and observation skills. Up to P60,000 each week are up for grabs for eagle-eyed online KaTroPIEs who answer correctly using their devices.

PIE weekends

The Pindot PIEnalo block continues on Saturdays and Sundays with the 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. editions of “Mukhang Perya” as game master Negi, PIE jocks Nicki Morena and Kevin Montillano, and BB Gurlz Freshe and Angelica bring on the fun and keep the cash and prizes coming.

Beginning Saturday, September 9, at 6:30 p.m., Manzano will indulge KaTroPIEs in an exciting mystery game through the new show “Tamang Hinala.” It has a fairly straightforward proposition yet poses a fun, mind-boggling challenge: Manood, mag-imbestiga, at manalo.

Joining hnim in "Tamang Hinala" is PIE jock Karina Bautista. Together, they report from the scene of the crime and allow viewers to examine evidence and determine who among the studio players are guilty or not guilty. Online KaTroPIEs can make like a true detective, investigate, and get a chance to win up to P30,000 by exercising their best judgment through their devices.

Back for a new season is “Sinong Manok Mo” where PIE mainstay and game master Jolina Magdangal and new game master Bayani Agbayani lead the bardagulan experience in and out of the studio. Together with PIE jocks Jackie Gonzaga, Patsy Reyes, Jeremy G, Anji Salvacion, and Nonong Ballinan, this interactive game show gives online KaTroPIEs the chance to outsmart and outbeat one another in friendly competition.

Ultimately, “Sinong Manok Mo” encourages KaTroPIEs to exercise their power to choose as well as a chance to win up to P15,000 as long as their “manok” wins.

Interactivity is key

The Pindot PIEnalo experience is made possible when KaTroPIEs watch, engage, and win on PIE by registering on pie.com.ph. Every click or pindot increases their daily chance of winning points, cash, or prizes and gaining meaningful connections and experiences.

Aside from pie.com.ph, you can also view PIE on free TV by rescanning your digital box, cable TV through Sky Cable, CableLink, and more, the PIE official YouTube channel, and in the GLife section of the GCash app.