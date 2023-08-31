Darren: Performing for OFWs for ASAP 'momentous'

Ultimate performer Darren Espanto, now going by the stage name Darren, has danced, sang, and hosted in front of countless crowds in the last decade.

But for the multi-talented artist, performing for the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) will always be momentous.

“Ang ABS-CBN ay in the service of Filipinos worldwide. Alam ko marami hindi nakakauwi so we hope to bring Philippines for them even for a few hours. Help them bring them back to their roots, and matanggal stress, spread good vibes and happiness,” he said.

Thus, Darren prepared a special performance for the Filipinos attending ASAP Milan on September 10 in Italy.

“So many prods dapat abangan. For me, I will be doing the first live performance of my upcoming single. We are rehearsing for that now. I haven't released a single in a long time. Ito ay isang surpresa,” he teased.

It will be the first time Darren will serenade a crowd in Italy.

“Kinakabahan ako up to now but it is an exciting feeling too. It is a mix of emotions. It pushes me to do better in stage. It never really goes away,” he admitted.

The ultimate performer is also looking forward to learn from his co-artists.

“Of course sa lahat ng trips kasama ASAP, or every Sunday, may natutunan ako bago. It's not people older than me meron din from new gen artists. Which is really nice, we just learned form each other. We push each other,” he shared.

But other than work matters, Darren says he is also excited to spend time with his mom — as well as his ASAP family.

“It is my first time. I am going to do a few side trip, go around Italy with my mom. I'm very excited. Kakain ako maraming gelato and pizza,” he revealed.

“Hindi madalas makasama co-artists sa ibang bansa. Looking forward to more camaraderie, bonding namin. Iba 'pag nasa ibang bansa. Dito kasi madalas sa ABS-CBN lang nagkikita. Doon we are all together we are clingy 'pag nasa ibang bansa,” he added.