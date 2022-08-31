KC Concepcion clarifies ties with apl.de.ap

Watch more News on iWantTFC

LOS ANGELES — Actress-TV host KC Concepcion was just one of the many Filipino celebrities who watched Martin Nievera’s 40th anniversary concert at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in LA last Sunday.

ABS-CBN News caught up with Concepcion and asked her for updates on the Hollywood movie she filmed with Filipino-American actor Dante Basco and director-producer Jhett Tolentino.

“InI-edit na siya now. Baka January [ipalabas]. Nakakatawa yung pelikula, it’s about two people na nagdivorce and ayaw magbayad nung lalake. So naghahanap siya ng way na takasan yung babayaran niyang alemony. Ako yung asawa niya,” she said.

Concepcion added the producer has plans to submit the movie in festivals in the US and will be available for streaming or cinema showcase by January of next year. After staying in New York City for five months while filming the movie, Concepcion moved back to Los Angeles and bonded with her mom, Sharon Cuneta, for about two to three weeks.

Concepcion said it was really a difficult time for her mom when Cherie Gil passed away.

“We love Tita Cherie, we love her and her family, she loved my mom very much. Na-trauma siya kasi one of her good friends nawala, eh mommy ko full of life, masaya lagi she was really very sad,” she said.

This week, Concepcion will fly back to Manila to attend her sister Miel’s 18th birthday. She admitted she also got surprised when Miel came out as queer two months ago.

“I didnt know about it, I found out like everyone else. After that, I just talked to mom and to dad and sabi ko lang kung saan siya happy, kung saan siya masaya, we’ll support her.”

As for her love life, Concepcion had this to stay:

“Dito sa States, ang hirap mag-date. Minsan akala mo serious, ‘yun pala casual lang pala. I’m in my 30s. I’m not going to lie, I definitely take relationships more seriously now. Tapos I dream na one day ako naman ang ikakasal, kasi kinasal na ‘yung sister ko sa Sweden. My gosh, naunahan pa ako!”

She even joked that hopefully she’ll get married in 9 months. We were quick to warn her that gossipers might think she’s pregnant as a reference to the 9 months experience.

“Huy guys, ang tagal niyo nang issue ‘yan ha. Ang daming ko nang supposedly nabuntis, pero hindi talaga,” she said.

We continued to ask if she can set the record straight on the real score between her and Pinoy Black Eyed Peas member apl.de.ap.

“Hindi, hindi [naging kami]. Very close kami, I love the guy. I respect him, I admire him. Pinapatawa niya ako nang sobra, mabait siya sa akin. Hindi naman, he’s very busy with work as well. Whatever will be, will be. No, hindi kami,” she said.