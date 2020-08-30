Tears flowed in Sarah G, Matteo's first major music collaboration

MANILA – Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli turned emotional as they staged their very first major music collaboration on Sunday.

In between their song numbers during their “Love, Landers” concert, the couple took time to reflect on what has been happening globally due to the coronavirus crisis.

While the pandemic places many people in difficult situations, Guidicelli and Geronimo said it made them look for the silver lining amid all the chaos.

“I know a lot of our kababayans right now are having a hard time. This is a very difficult time for everybody pero we always try to be positive and be the best version of ourselves all the time,” said Guidicelli.

The actor said the pandemic also taught him to be more grateful for what they have in life. As such, he profusely thanked his wife for being someone he can lean on at all times.

“Thank you very much for being you all the time, and not faking who you are not just to me but to my family and to our friends. Sometimes, you always tell me, ‘Love, hindi ako ganyan.’ But I trust in you and in God that you’re learning every single day to be a stronger woman,” he said.

“I love you for that because you’re learning about life every single day. You’re becoming a stronger, more independent, bulletproof woman every day. I am seeing it from my own eyes. I am very proud of you and I will love you for the rest of my life,” he added.

Geronimo, for her part, also thanked her husband for all that he does for her.

“Yung mga simpleng bagay lang na gina-guide mo ako or ina-assist mo ako whenever I work from home. Ikaw nag-aasikaso ng camera, ng ilaw. Grabe yung efforts mo and walang hinihinging kapalit yun every time you do it. You do it out of love, not obligation. Naa-appreciate ko lahat yun kahit hindi ko nasasabi sayo,” she said.

“Alam niyo po, spoiled ako dito kay Matt. Yung babae, ang role is siya yung nagluluto all the time, siya yung nag-aasikaso sa asawa. Pero baligtad sa amin. Siya yung ganun sa maasikaso, ipagluluto ka.”

But more than that, Geronimo said she is grateful because Guidicelli allows and pushes her to grow as a person.

Towards the latter part of the show, the couple thanked their families, saying they would not be who they are now if not for them.

But it was Geronimo’s message to her family that made her tear up.

“Our families, we love you. To my daddy, my mama, Ate Cheng, Ate Shine, Gab at sa lahat ng aking my dogs, I love you all so, so, so, so much,” she said.

Guidicelli and Geronimo’s “Love, Landers” served as a donation platform, with proceeds going to Landers’ “Share the Love” program that provides food for families worst hit by the pandemic.

The show featured several duets of the couple with the participation of veteran composer Louie Ocampo.

Among they songs they performed include “Other Half,” “Don’t Give Up on Me,” “Don’t Know What to Say” and “Closer You and I.”

Geronimo also sang tracks from her This 15 Me album such as “Duyan” and a stripped-down, piano version of “Tala.”

For their closing number, Geronimo and Guidicelli did a duet of “I’ll Be There for You.”

Directed by Paul Basinillo and written by Garlic Garcia, the one-hour online concert peaked with over 61,000 live viewers on Landers’ Facebook page.

Watch the full concert below.