Sarah G closes 'ASAP' with version of 'Dance Monkey'

Sarah Geronimo closed “ASAP Natin To” with a bang on Sunday.

For the show’s ultimate number, Geronimo sang her rendition of “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I.

She was wearing an all pink outfit while she also showed off onstage her dancing skills. Geronimo was accompanied by G-Force dancers.

“ASAP Natin To” airs every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

It is also available via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook and YouTube accounts as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.