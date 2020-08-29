For UK-raised Pinay actress Kim Adis, mother’s roots taught her humility

In young-adult stories meant for Hollywood consumption, Filipino talents are rarely given the lead roles. Filipina actress Kim Adis is trailblazing in this endeavor through her hit series “Get Even.”

It is the voice and face of Adis that viewers hear and see first when they start watching the BBC series “Get Even”, currently showing internationally on Netflix.

When it debuted in the streaming service, the teen show about exposing injustice at an elite school quickly became one of its most-viewed series.

“Everyone gravitates to people who they relate to, and I think representation matters,” said Adis, who was born in Cebu.

“It really touches my heart. I see loads of messages come through and the fact that they feel so represented and they feel so inspired, but sometimes they lack that courage because of where they’re from. And that just like really brings a tear to my eyes.

“Anything is possible, It’s about your mindset and your thinking, you know. It doesn’t matter about the color of my skin. I know I’m talented and I can get through it, and if I get a lot of rejections, and that was a point where I wanted to quit acting, until I got over that, things started falling in place.”

Her starring role as Kitty Wei, a multi-layered character, has earned her top billing on a show that champions diversity through strong storytelling.

She first got her break in the interactive movie “The Complex,” and she also had a part in the horror film, “The Turning.”

At 8 years old, Adis moved to England with her mother who is a nurse and currently working at the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.

The actress said that wherever she is, there are parts of Filipino culture that she always carries.

“The one thing that I've learned through our culture is being humble. Isn't it amazing that you don't know somebody but you fully support them because they're Filipino? Adis said.

“And I still have it ingrained in me that kind of compassion, and just being humble that I have this opportunity and hopefully I can inspire many other people to just do what you love to do, go for your dream.”

Adis hopes that a Season 2 of “Get Even” will come to fruition.

In the meantime, viewers can watch her next on the upcoming Apple TV+Series, “Foundation.”

Read more on Balitang America.