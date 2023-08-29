Piolo Pascual gears up for concert in October

MANILA -- Actor Piolo Pascual is gearing up for a one-night concert this October.

Dubbed "An Ultimate Night with Piolo," the concert will be held on October 20 at 8 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. Tickets will be available via SM Tickets or TicketWorld.

The musical event will be directed former Star Magic head Johnny Manahan.

"Get ready for an ultimate night of music with yours truly this October 20 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater! This special concert will be directed by the one and only Mr. M. Hope to see you all there!" Pascual wrote on Instagram.