Awit Awards 2020: Full list of winners

IV of Spades and KZ Tandingan are the big winners at this year's Awit Awards 2020. Instagram

MANILA — From rockers IV of Spades to KZ Tandingan and Shanti Dope’s amazing collaboration, here are all the winners from this year’s Awit Awards 2020.

The annual Awit Awards for the first time was held virtually, due to the pandemic. The nominees were judged by various ratings, such as artistic and technical excellence in the creativity categories, and vocal quality and musicality in the performance ones, to name a few.

The 2020 edition doubled as a way to raise funds for those artists and musicians struggling to make ends meet because of COVID-19.

MAIN CATEGORIES:

Album of the Year

CLAPCLAPCLAP - IV of Spades (Warner Music Phils.)

“Imposible” - KZ Tandingan, Shanti Dope (Star Music)

“Bawat Kaluluwa” - IV of Spades (Warner Music Phils.)

“Karera” - TJ Monterde (Polyeast Records)

“Halik sa Hangin” - KZ Tandingan (Star Music)

“Headlights” - SUD (Warner Music Phils.)

“Imposible” - KZ Tandingan, Shanti Dope (Star Music)

“Silent Rumblings” - Kyryll

“Buwan ng Mayo” - Kyle Raphael (Viva Records)

“No Hearts” - Gibbs (Star Music)

Moira dela Torre

“Ikaw at Ako” - Moira dela Torre, Jason Marvin (Star Music)

“Huling Sandali” - December Avenue, for the movie “Tayo sa Huling Buwan ng Taon”

“Ayaw” - Syd Hartha (Sony Music)

“Lakompera” - Pio Balbuena

(TIE) “Lord” - Chocolate Factory (Ditto Music Phils.) and “Lango” - Vanz Bonaobra (Polyeast Records)

“A Christmas Song I Wrote For You” - Issa Rodriguez

“Magundang Na’Ta” - Meunnie (Viva Records)

“Paghahandog ng Sarili (honti)” - Musica Chiesa (JesComm)

“You Don’t Love Me It’s Okay” - Gray Danao, Juan Miguel Severo (Polyeast Records)

“Too Many Reasons” - Chrisanthony Vinzon, Brian Lotho (MCA Music)

“‘Di na Muli” - Happy Laderas (Viva Records)

“Binata” - Albert Tamayo (Polyeast Records)

“Pagtingin" - Ben&Ben (Sony Music)

“No Hearts” - Gibbs (Star Music)

“Sa ’Yo” - Jeremy Glinoga and Kikx (Star Music)

“Amatz” - Shanti Dope (Universal Records)

“Hindi na Makita" - Wilabaliw (Tower of Doom Music)

“Sabay sa Bayle” - Thyro Alfaro, Yumi Lacsamana (Viva Records)

“Begin Again” - Quest (Warner Music Phils.)

“Moon Dogs” - Basically Saturday Night (Warner Music Phils.)

“Diyan Ba Sa Langit" - Jason Dy, Morissette, Kikx (Star Music)

DANGAL NG MUSIKANG PILIPINO AWARD:

Mike Hanopol

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS: