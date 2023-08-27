Anak TV Foundation launches online category

MANILA - The Anak TV Foundation has launched its first online category for the Anak TV Seal Awards.

The Anak TV Seal is an award the foundation annually gives to outstanding television programs that have a positive influence on the well-being and development of the Filipino youth.

Elvira Yap-Go, President of Anak TV, says the move comes after they saw the rapid digital transformation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Social media plays an important role in families, especially children. Anak TV cannot just wait. Nakita natin nangyayare ngayon, Anak TV has to get involved again. We need to search exemplary online programs,” she explained in her speech.

“Digital TV is a norm. Gen alpha ngayon, kahit 2 years old marunong na. There is so much danger without knowing it. They are the future leaders,” she added.

Kane Errol Choa, ABS-CBN Vice President for Corporate Communications and Anak TV board member meanwhile explained it is imperative to begin identifying the programs fit for youth consumption as they noticed with the surge of online programs the youth are now more drawn to the screens of their handheld gadgets.

“In the past years we have seen changing behavior of audiences, not only parents but children. Anak TV members have recognized changes in behavior and consumption content. They are spending online. That's why members have been producing content online,” he said.

According to Choa, there will be two categories— short form and long form.

“Those between 3-5 minutes are in the short category while those above 5 minutes are considered long feature,” he stated.



“This is our first step, along the way we will adjust accordingly in the succeeding years. As we discover how our members are producing more content we will adjust in the future and think of more appropriate categories. We will evolve as we go along,” Choa explained.

Content made from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2023 can be nominated for both categories. They must, however, be exclusive to the digital landscape or was first published online.

According to ABS-CBN Social Media Strategy and Operations Head, Anak TV has created an online space to make the nominations and judging easier.

Member networks, such as ABS-CBN, GMA, TV5, etc. are eligible to submit their entries through the portal from August 26 to September 15.

The decision of Anak TV to add the online category, Knowledge Channel president and juror Rina Lopez says, is “not only timely but visionary.”

“We find ourselves in an era where technology has the power to connect us in ways previously unimagined. It is in this digital realm we witnessed convergence of creativity, innovation, and potential to influence lives of future generations,” she said.

She went on: “by acknowledging and celebrating creators, producers, and platforms, that offer content of value and substance, Anak TV sets a standard in a world inundated with information.”

Lopez added their duty as jurors “is a commitment to the future.”

“To the children who are growing up where imagination, info, entertainment and education are a click away, we understand the importance of ensuring the content they encounter contributes positively to their development, values, and understanding of the world around them,” she reasoned.

The Knowledge Channel head went on: “Our deliberations will be guided by a deep responsibility where we consider its potential impact on young minds. We assess the ability of creations to stimulate curiosity, spark imagination, and promote values essential for building a better society in this country and world.”

