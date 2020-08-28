‘The Voice Kids UK’: 2 Filipino girls secure grand finals slot

MANILA — Two young Filipino singers have a shot at winning “The Voice Kids” in the United Kingdom after securing a slot in the grand finals.

Victoria Alsina of Team will.i.am and Justine Afante of Pixie Lott’s group are two of the four finalists who will face off in the August 29 episode of the program.

In the semifinals, 7-year-old Alsina performed “Hero,” while 13-year-old Afanta sang “One Moment In Time.”

A total of five Filipino singers made it through the Blind Auditions of “The Voice Kids UK.”

Joshua Regala, 13, also performed in the semifinals, but did not advance to the grand finals. He was part of Lott’s team along with Afante.