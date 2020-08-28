Home  >  Entertainment

‘The Voice Kids UK’: 2 Filipino girls secure grand finals slot

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 28 2020 06:51 PM

MANILA — Two young Filipino singers have a shot at winning “The Voice Kids” in the United Kingdom after securing a slot in the grand finals.

Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv

Victoria Alsina of Team will.i.am and Justine Afante of Pixie Lott’s group are two of the four finalists who will face off in the August 29 episode of the program.

In the semifinals, 7-year-old Alsina performed “Hero,” while 13-year-old Afanta sang “One Moment In Time.”

Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv

A total of five Filipino singers made it through the Blind Auditions of “The Voice Kids UK.”

Joshua Regala, 13, also performed in the semifinals, but did not advance to the grand finals. He was part of Lott’s team along with Afante.

Read More:  The Voice Kids UK   Victoria Alsina   Justine Afante  