Elisse Joson's debut single 'Halika Na' out now

MANILA -- Star Pop on Thursday released the debut single of actress Elisse Joson.

On Instagram, ABS-CBN's Star Pop shared that Joson's single "Halika Na" is now out on all digital platforms.

"Been busy the whole day But I can't forget to tell you that my single is coming out at 12 mn," Joson wrote in a post on Instagram Stories.

Joson first worked with Star Pop when she and former boyfriend McCoy de Leon recorded their version of “Tagu-Taguan” for their film “Sakaling Maging Tayo” in January last year.

De Leon also took to Instagram to promote Joson's new song, posting the teaser of "Halika Na."