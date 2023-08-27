WATCH: Doug Kramer shows off son Gavin's basketball skills

MANILA — Gavin Kramer left netizens in awe as he seemed to be mirroring the path of his basketball player father, Doug Kramer.

This was prompted by Doug's use of social media to post a video of Gavin displaying innate basketball prowess on the court.

In the caption accompanying his post, Doug wrote, "Hard work, works! One step at a time Gav," underlining the importance of gradual progress and dedicated effort.

The post attracted a flurry of comments from netizens, who expressed their admiration for Gavin.

The common sentiment in the comments section reflects the collective excitement and optimism for Gavin's future in the world of basketball.

Gavin is the youngest child of Doug with former actress Chesca Garcia. They have two other children, daughters Kendra and Scarlett.

All three are among the most popular celebrity kids in the Philippines having gained massive following on social media and numerous endorsement deals with their parents.