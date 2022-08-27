Lolita Carbon performs at “Pinoy Rock Jam 2” on Friday. Rick Olivares Bughaw.Brew perform at “Pinoy Rock Jam 2” on Friday. Rick Olivares

Five years ago, a benefit show at Handlebar in Makati was held for Maria Cafra drummer, Rolly Averilla.



Cut to this past Friday, August 26, it was Maria Cafra’s legendary vocalist and guitar hero Resty Fabunan’s turn during Pinoy Rock & Rhythm’s “Pinoy Rock Jam 2” at 70s Bistro along Anonas Road in Quezon City.



“Oo nga, no?” Fabunan managed a bemused smile when he recounted a similar venture for his bandmate. “Ako naman ang taya.”



According to show organizer Beth Llorente of Pinoy Rock & Rhythm, “Resty needs some help with his medical requirements. So this show is not just to help him, but also to relive the Glory Days.”



And the venerable performance venue — that survived the closures brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic — was packed and rocking with fans eager to hear familiar hymns while lending a helping hand.



Many of the icons of yesteryear — friends of Fabunan — showed up to perform. Lolita Carbon of Asin gave an incendiary performance with her voice a schmaltzy mix of that familiar fire and Tina Turner-rasp.



“Let’s see if you still know these songs,” teased Carbon.



Gary Perez, another of the famed axemen of the 1970s and 1980s who came to prominence performing with Sampaguita, Anakbayan as well as his own solo career, was on hand.



Nitoy Adriano of the Jerks performed an incredible blues set as one-half of the duo with Johnny Blue named, Bughaw.Brew. And there were performances by Friday Ends, DB Brothers, Bong Dailo, Nelson Buisel, Jesse Bartolome of Banyuhay, Anibughaw, Arnel Dayrit, and a set by Maria Cafra.



“I’m may have health concerns,” said Fabunan, “But kaya pa natin mag rock and roll.”



“Maliban sa eksena, nakatulong tayo sa pagtaguyod ng isang komunidad,” stressed Carbon. “Komunidad ng musikero, fans, at mga manunulat. Kaya buhay pa rin ’yung eksena.”



Well said.



There is a time to grow. And there are times — in this case “Pinoy Rock Jam 2” — to give back to those who paved the way.