Separated by the pandemic: Jose Sarasola talks about long-distance relationship with Maria Ozawa

MANILA — “We’re good.”

This was how Jose Sarasola, a chef-turned-actor, described his relationship with Japanese actress Maria Ozawa, even after they were separated by the pandemic.

In an exclusive interview with Pep, Sarasola shared that Ozawa moved back to Japan to manage a bar she owns in Shinjuku last April, a few weeks after a strict lockdown was imposed over Metro Manila due to COVID-19, affecting the city’s nightlife industry.

Ozawa — a Japanese citizen, hence why she was able to travel — owns a couple of lounge businesses in Manila, both of which were forced to close during the quarantine, Sarasola said.

“So, 'yun, nag-decide na umuwi muna siya,” he added. "At least, ‘dun din ‘yung parents niya sa Japan. And ‘yun nga, at least may negosyo pa rin siya doon. So, ‘yun nga lang, long distance relationship talaga kami ngayon. Medyo mahirap pero, you know, it’s for the best din.”

In the Pep article, Sarasola also talked about how they have yet to consider marriage, explaining that they are still enjoying “finding out new things about each other,” and how his girlfriend's past as former adult film star has not been a problem.

In a different interview, with radio station Monster RX 93.1, Ozawa opened up the difficulties of maintaining a long distance relationship.

“LDR couples are something else! It’s really hard, I’ve never done LDR and I never thought I could do it,” she admitted.

She said that she and Sarasola call and text each other constantly, advising that “communication is always the key.”

Sarasola and Ozawa have been dating since 2017.