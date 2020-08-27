Lea Salonga reveals condition for reunion movie Aga Muhlach to happen

MANILA – Lea Salonga revealed that Aga Muhlach never made a move on her when they were working on “Sana Maulit Muli” in 1995.

In an interview with G3 San Diego, Salonga said Muhlach was actually in two different phases of his life when they shot the movie in San Francisco and in the Philippines.

“When we were in San Francisco, he was nursing a broken heart. I find out all these things later. The heartbreak part was like everything was at the top of his emotional cache. It would be there, it would be so easy for him to access kasi heartbroken eh,” she said.

This wasn’t the case anymore when they returned to the Philippines and began filming again.

“When we resumed shooting in Manila, he was dating Dayanara Torres. They had just finished making their movie and I think they got together. So when we shot all of the stuff in Manila, in Baguio, naka-move on na siya. Obviously, the heart wasn’t so broken anymore,” she added.

While a lot of their supporters were actually rooting for her and Muhlach in real life, Salonga thinks “it was always just a matter of timing” that’s why nothing ever happened between them.

“I think we just really enjoyed working together. There’s mutual respect because we’ve worked together previously. So doing this movie, it’s like picking up from where we left off. It was a lot of fun. He’s pretty easy to work with,” she said.

Is there still hope for a reunion movie between them?

“It needs to be something that eclipses ‘Sana Maulit Muli’ and that’s a very high bar that we set. That’s all our fault. We raised the expectations so damn high that where do you go from here?” she said.

At the end of the day, Salonga said it is refreshing to know that there is still a clamor to see her and Muhlach together on screen again.

“We both have our own families but there are people who ship us as a showbiz pair. I’d like to think that our fans are able to separate the reality from the not reality,” she said.