MANILA -- Kapamilya singer Jason Dy is set to release a new single.

Dy took to social media to share the good news to all his fans and followers.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Dy posted a teaser of his newest record. It also hinted the release date of the song which is under Cornerstone Music.

Dy is the winner of the second season of "The Voice of the Philippines." He released his self-titled debut album in 2015.