'He's genuine': Gary Valenciano pens birthday message for friend Ogie Alcasid

MANILA – Gary Valenciano took to Instagram to greet his good friend and colleague Ogie Alcasid on his birthday.

Valenciano began his post by providing a dictionary meaning of the word “genuine” such as “not fake or counterfeit,” and “not pretended, sincerely felt or expressed.”

The singer said the word perfectly describes Alcasid, “who has been blessing many including myself, with the way he has lived and walk in the ways of Jesus.”

Valenciano then revealed his wish for Alcasid before greeting him on his special day.

“May you continue to be showered with endless creative ideas for the times we’re in,” he said. “Happy bday to you my dear bro.”

Obviously touched by Valenciano’s words, Alcasid said: “Oh my brother!!! Ty so much for this. Appreciate this so much. Love you bro.”

Alcasid and Valenciano have been working together on “ASAP Natin To” for years.