Movie review: AJ Raval delivers in 'Sugapa'

Aljur Abrenica and AJ Raval in 'Sugapa'

Ben (Aljur Abrenica) and Ana (AJ Raval) lost their home in La Union when their uncle Arturo (Archie Adamos) outbid Ana's mother Rita (Ana Abad Santos) at the bank. Arturo asked for P500,000 for them to buy the land back from him. Ben decided that they go try their luck in Angeles, Pampanga, where his friend Mando (Lander Vera Perez) could help them find jobs. While Ben worked in a restaurant, Ana worked at a nightclub.

However, with the move to the big city, it was inevitable that trouble finds its way into their lives. Ben became addicted to online cockfighting, and getting into big debts with the bookie (Mark Dionisio). In his desperation to raise quick cash, Ben did an unthinkable deed that drove a humiliated Ana away from him, and right into the arms of her benefactor, ex-cop Sarge Teodoro (Art Acuna), who made her his mistress and the manager of his bar.

It has been sometime since the last Vivamax project of director Law Fajardo, which was "Nightbird" released in January 2023. This time, he brings back the so-called original Vivamax A-lister, AJ Raval, whose last film had been "Us X Her" released November 2022. This is her first film after her much-publicized removal of her breast implants last March, reportedly in order to focus on becoming a better actress.

And true to her promise, AJ Raval delivered and proved here that she was serious about improving her acting craft. "Sugapa" features AJ's acting performance since her celebrated Vivamax debut in "Paglaki Ko, Gusto Kong Maging Pornstar." Gone were all her self-conscious mannerisms of the past, she has genuinely transformed into Ana. Her emotional breakdown scene while confronting Ben was gut-wrenching.

Unfortunately, Aljur Abrenica, despite his much longer experience as an actor, gave a relatively wan, lifeless performance as Ben. This was made even more evident in contrast with AJ's burning passion as Ana. His face constantly had that blank, sad sack expression that did not come across too well onscreen. This was disappointing especially as this film is the first that paired these two real-life lovers as onscreen partners.

The screenplay by John Bedia tread familiar ground with the misguided decisions in life men make in order to pay off a big debt. The means Bedia thought about for Ben to escape his obligation was particularly despicable. I wished that the events after that act of betrayal could have been less melodramatic in development.

Anyhow, the direction, editing, and production design was done well by Law Fajardo, with fine camera work by DP Joshua Reyles.

This review was originally published in the author's blog, "Fred Said."