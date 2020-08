MANILA -- Actor Richard Yap is gearing up for a new film under the direction of Louie Ignacio.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Ignacio confirmed that the movie project is under Heaven's Best Entertainment.

The film, with the working title "My First, Your Last," also stars Lotlot de Leon, Rita Daniela and Ken Chan.

Yap was last seen on the big screen in "Mano Po 7: Tsinoy," which was released in 2016. On television, he was part of the hit daytime drama "Kadenang Ginto."