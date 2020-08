MANILA -- Celebrity couple Melai Cantiveros and Jason Francisco now have 1 million subscribers on the video-sharing site YouTube.

Cantiveros on Wednesday took to Instagram to share the good news to their fans.

Just last year, Francisco and Cantiveros, collectively known as "Melason," received the Silver Creator Award from YouTube for having 100,000 subscribers.

The two, who met on "Pinoy Big Brother: Double Up" in 2009, tied the knot in 2013. They have two daughters Mela and Stela.