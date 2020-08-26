Gary V pens sweet birthday message for wife Angeli

MANILA -- Singer Gary Valenciano on Wednesday shared his heartfelt birthday message for his wife, Angeli Pangilinan.

On Instagram, Valenciano paid tribute to his wife for always being there for him through good and bad times.

"Through the very best and the very worst of times this woman has stood by me and for me. So often she’s been misunderstood and judged for her uncompromising efforts in doing and sticking to what is right. No she’s not perfect but it’s wonderful to see and know how many she’s helped in very special ways," Valenciano said.

The OPM hitmaker said his wife is "one major reason" why he is still living.

"It’s not easy living with an artist like me; living with the health conditions I have, yet after everything that has come our way... she’s still here loving me the way a wife should. She is one major reason why I literally am still alive today," he shared.

In the end, Valenciano expressed his love and gratitude for his wife.

"There may be things in me that still need fixing up but I know that with every step I take she’ll be there praying for me as she always has. And in the end... when our finish lines are in sight... she will still be there with me. I love you Angeli. Thank you for all that you are hon. Have a happy and richly blessed birthday," Valenciano wrote.

Valenciano met his wife when he was still part of the group Kundirana in high school. He courted the former Music & Magic member before they eventually exchanged "I dos."

The two celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary last August 6. They have three children, Paolo, Gabriel and Kiana.