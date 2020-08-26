Alanis Morissette reveals rescheduled dates for Manila concerts

Alanis Morissette fans, heads up. New tour dates for her Manila shows have been revealed this Tuesday. Alanis Morissette's music video for 'Ablaze'

MANILA -- 2020 was shaping up to be quite a year for Pinoy fans of singer Alanis Morissette, with not only one show scheduled for Manila, but two.

These were supposed to be her first performances in the country since 1996, and were part of her tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her album, "Jagged Little Pill." But the COVID-19 pandemic happened and the tour obviously had to wait.

This Wednesday, Morissette revealed the rescheduled dates and remarkably, Manila still gets the two shows. Originally scheduled for last April 6 and 7, they're now set for December 7 and 8, 2021.

manila, australia & kiwi friends... unfortunately we postponed the tour scheduled for this november to keep everyone safe. however, we have rescheduled w/ new dates for next november & december 2021! hold onto your tickets & continue to stay safe ❤️🥰🙌🏼✨ https://t.co/CmWpKBKK6M — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) August 26, 2020

All tickets will be transferable to the newly scheduled dates, and those who already bought are being asked to hold on to their tickets as they will be honored for the new dates.

If you are a ticket holder and cannot make the new show, one has to contact SM Tickets for details. Deadline for the refunds are set on September 30, 2020, according to organizer Ovation Productions.

Morissette last performed in Manila back in 1996. She is best known for her songs, "Ironic," "Hand in My Pocket" and "You Oughta Know."

She released her first studio album in eight years, "Such Pretty Forks in the Road," last July 31.