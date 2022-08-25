Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Everything’s coming up roses for Philippines-based Korean TV host and producer Grace Lee as she continues to bloom and expand her entertainment company with Filipino and Korean content.

What makes Lee happier is finally finding her “special someone” to balance her corporate world.

“At last, yes, and he’s not in showbiz or politics, just a regular guy,” Lee told ABS-CBN News Thursday night on the sidelines of the special screening of her latest international release, the riveting South Korean spy movie “Hunt” at SM Megamall.

“It’s love at the time of the pandemic,” Lee quipped, her eyes lighting up as she related how she met her boyfriend in soirees organized by her friends.

“We were the only singles in our small group. And he’s Filipino, very handsome and tall. Pasado rin sa mother ko!” said Lee, who was last publicly linked with the late President Benigno Aquino III.

Aside from concerts and other entertainment events, Lee is looking forward to distributing more Korean movies in the Philippines with her company Glimmer Entertainment.

Without going into details, she shared the possibility of partnerships with Disney and other international companies.

“In fairness, sila ang lumalapit sa atin, ha, Disney Plus and Netflix. That’s a recognition of the Philippines as a force in the entertainment industry,” she said. “Our vision is to co-produce Korean content with Filipino talents behind and on camera to gain wider international traction.”