'Marry Me, Marry You' to air on September 13

MANILA – Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino are cordially inviting avid Kapamilya viewers to watch their upcoming series “Marry Me, Marry You.”

As seen in the teaser which they both posted on Instagram, the new ABS-CBN romantic-comedy will become available starting September 13.

It will follow the airing of the inspirational series “Huwag Kang Mangamba” on the Kapamilya Channel.

In a recent interview of Avelino, he revealed that they have already filmed half of the show and all the cast members are set to go back on a bubble to finish more scenes.

Avelino also said he’s blessed to have Gutierrez as his leading lady because “she’s really fun to work with.”

“Walang kaproble-problema. She’s always happy all the time for some reason. Nakakahawa 'yung happiness. She’s very smart and easy to work with,” he said.

“Marry Me, Marry You” is Gutierrez’s first teleserye with ABS-CBN.

Directed by Dwein Baltazar and Jojo Saguin, the series also stars Jake Ejercito, Cherry Pie Picache, Vina Morales, Sunshine Dizon, Edu Manzano, Teresa Loyzaga, Lito Pimentel, Joko Diaz, Jett Pangan and many more.