WATCH: Alexa Miro on her status with Sandro Marcos

MANILA — Actress-host Alexa Miro looked determined to blot out questions about her rumored romantic relationship with Ilocos Rep. Sandro Marcos at the sidelines of the launch of Asia’s Pinnacle Awards on Tuesday night in Quezon City.

“I have come to terms with it, I’ve learned how to blur out the background noise and focus on how I can help others,” the “Tropang LOL” host told ABS-CBN News after she was named as one of Pinnacle’s awardees.

“I’ve learned to mute and not open messages and write comments,” Miro said, citing the barrage of negative comments ton her association with the President’s son. “It can be addicting to read messages and trying to find even one positive comment so I stopped.”

Nonetheless, in a free-wheeling gab with the media, Miro talked about her four-year “friendship” with Marcos, whom she described as part of her core system.

“He told me these wise words, that a lion doesn’t concern itself with thoughts of sheep,” Miro shared, citing Marcos’ advice following the bashing she got after she attended the neophyte lawmaker’s oath-taking at Malacanang.

Miro also disclosed that she attended the recent “Sound of Music”-themed 63rd birthday party of First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos. “My wish is that she will keep her strength and just be the ferocious wife, mother and attorney. Actually I look up to her!” said Miro, referring to her as “Tita Liza.”

It remains to be seen how Miro and Marcos’ relationship will evolve down the road. “I just hope na magtagal ‘yung friendship at core system namin,” she stressed.

Meantime, Miro is savoring her Asia Pinnacle Rising Star award. Philanthropist and awards organizer Ronnel Ybañez also conferred on her manager Tyrone Escalante the Artists Management Excellence award. Escalante’s other talent, “Darna” actress Jane de Leon, was also chosen as Pinnacle Actress of the Year.

“I’m happy for Jane as the new Darna and Tyrone dahil alam ko rin ang hirap na pinagdaanan nila,” Miro said.