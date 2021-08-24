The first teaser trailer for the much-anticipated “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has finally been unveiled.

The three-minute clip picks up right where the last Spider-Man movie left off, with the identity of Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland) as the friendly neighborhood hero being revealed to the world.

Now that everybody knows, Peter confides to his girlfriend MJ (played by Zendaya) that the situation is affecting a lot of people so he’s just “been thinking about how to fix all of this.”

He then asks Doctor Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell and reverse his identity reveal.

However, Peter’s request from Doctor Strange causes the return of a familiar villain - Otto Octavius a.k.a Doctor Octopus.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is set to be released on December 17.

Watch the full teaser-trailer below.