Production for season 2 of 'Girl From Nowhere' begins in Bangkok

Chicha Amatayakul as Nanno in 'Girl from Nowhere.' Handout

Production has begun for the second season of the hit Thai series “Girl from Nowhere” in Bangkok.

This was announced by Netflix through an official press release on Monday, adding that the upcoming season will be exclusively available on the steaming platform.

Chicha Amatayakul, who plays lead character Nanno, expressed her excitement about the show’s return.

“I’m grateful for all the support I’ve been receiving since the show landed on Netflix. It’s been a pleasure to present this unique series to fans around the world,” she said.

“Thank you again for bringing Nanno back to life. I won’t let you down!”

The second season of the show still follows Nanno, a clever girl who transfers to different schools while exposing the lies and misdeeds of the students and faculty at every turn.

The first season of the series was well received by viewers not just in Thailand but around the world.

It is acclaimed for its unconventional storytelling and candid take on today’s school society.