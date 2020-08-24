iWant to merge with TFC Online

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's streaming service iWant will be merging with TFC (The Filipino Channel) Online.

In a statement released on Monday, iWant announced that they will be migrating to a new system that will be accessible worldwide.

With this, the iWant mobile app and website will no longer be available on September 1 as they will soft launch the new iWant TFC mobile app and website.

Below is the full statement of iWant.

In 2018, ABS-CBN launched iWant (formerly known as iWant TV) to allow fans to stream original films and series, Kapamilya shows and movies, music, and concerts.