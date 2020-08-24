How pandemic affected Richard Yap's restaurant business

MANILA – Richard Yap admitted that his restaurant businesses have not been spared by the coronavirus pandemic.

“'Yung restaurant business, grabe 'yung effect doon. It’s given us a lot of hardship especially to all our employees also kasi karamihan walang trabaho. Siyempre saan mo kukunin 'yung ipambabayad mo ng every day necessities di ba,” he said in an interview with Toni Gonzaga for the latest episode of “I Feel U” on Sunday.

Yap said this situation was further exacerbated by the denial of ABS-CBN’s franchise in July.

“Alam naman natin na nawalan din tayo ng mga projects because of what happened to our home network. That also caused a lot of stress not only for us but for everyone who’s been working there. Dagdag hirap talaga,” he said.

Despite this, Yap said he is doing his best to help his employees in whatever way he can during this difficult time.

When asked about how his family is dealing with everything that’s been happening, he said: “It’s brought us a lot of time to think also and brainstorm. While we are on lockdown, we came up with other ideas and new business also for the kids.”

Yap said it is great deal for him that all of them are doing well, and they get to spend more time together while in quarantine.

“We are all okay. Nandito lang kami sa house. It has given us a lot of time to be together. It’s nice also, a break from our hectic schedules. At least may oras tayo with our family ngayon. Of course it’s very nice na magkakasama kami parati,” he said.

No matter the situation, Yap said he tries to be optimistic all the time not just for his own sake, but for his children.

“Even though it’s hard, even though you’re the one who feels the most pressure, hindi mo pwede ipakita sa kanila. Kasi kung ganyan ka, paano na sila?” he said.